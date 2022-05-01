Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Corn dog, baked beans, carrots, ice cream.

TUESDAY: Sloppy joe, green beans, sweet potato-apple casserole, cookie.

WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, Harvard beets, cheesy cauliflower, hush puppies, chocolate cream pie.

THURSDAY: Enchilada casserole, Mexican corn, refried beans, mandarin oranges.

FRIDAY: Ham salad sandwich, cucumber-tomato-onion salad, fruit cocktail, pudding.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Chili dogs, baked beans, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Chicken and rice, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Steak sandwiches, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Corn beef with cabbage and carrots, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Roasted chicken thighs, potatoes/gravy, veggies, dessert.

TUESDAY: Tater tot casserole, veggies, bread, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken pasta or spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beef nuggets with gravy, cheesy potatoes, veggies, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

