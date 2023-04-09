Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with cream gravy, carrots, roll, vanilla pudding.
TUESDAY: Tuna salad sandwich, cucumber/tomato/onion salad, strawberry peach sling, chocolate sheet cake.
WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti and meatballs, corn, fruit cocktail, breadstick, brownie.
THURSDAY: Hamburger with veggies, pea salad, peach cobbler.
FRIDAY: Jambalaya, black beans, hot spiced peaches, cookie.
Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.
Tri-County Senior Center
MONDAY: BBQ chicken, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Ham scalloped potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Salmon patties, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.
FRIDAY: Pork fritters, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Tacos/enchilada casserole, chips/salsa, dessert.
TUESDAY: Pork fritter, sweet potatoes, veggies, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Italian sandwiches, macaroni salad, chips, dessert.
THURSDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, veggies. dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
