Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, bread, ice cream.

TUESDAY: Sweet and sour chicken/pork with rice, broccoli, peas, fruit crisp.

WEDNESDAY: Sausage, egg and cheese casserole; biscuit and gravy, cheesy bacon hominy, hot spiced apples, sunrise gelatin.

THURSDAY: Hamburger with veggies, potato salad, pudding.

FRIDAY: Tuna/chicken salad sandwich, three-bean salad, blushing pears, cookie.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Beef tips over noodles, dessert.

TUESDAY: Mexican casserole, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken and broccoli, rice casserole, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Chicken fries, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Spaghetti or chicken breast, veggies, bread, dessert.

TUESDAY: Hamburgers, chips, macaroni salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: CLOSED.

THURSDAY: Meatballs, sweet potatoes, veggies, dessert.

FRIDAY: Chili dogs, baked beans, potato salad, dessert.

Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

