Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Shredded BBQ chicken sandwich, cheesy cauliflower, carrots, sherbet.
TUESDAY: Smothered liver and onions, breaded tomatoes, mashed potatoes with gravy, roll, fruit cocktail.
WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti casserole, Italian blend veggies, side salad, garlic bread, pineapple.
THURSDAY: Hamburger vegetable soup, pickled beets, crackers, cookie.
FRIDAY: Chicken salad sandwich, cottage cheese salad, three-bean salad, banana.
Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Chili dogs, Fritos, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Mexican casserole, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Pork roast with cabbage, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried taters, coleslaw, cornbread.
FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – fried chicken, veg/salad, dessert.
Carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.
