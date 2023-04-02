Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Swedish meatballs with gravy over rice, scalloped potatoes, green beans, ice cream.

TUESDAY: Sloppy joe, potato wedges, brussels sprouts, cherry applesauce gelatin.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken/turkey noodles, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies cherry cobbler.

THURSDAY: Ham, sweet potato casserole, stewed tomatoes, roll, pears.

FRIDAY: Fish, club spinach, Harvard beets, hushpuppies, coffeecake.

Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Chili dogs, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Beef liver, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken spaghetti, garlic bread, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Beef roast, potatoes/carrots, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: CLOSED.

TUESDAY: Sloppy joes, potato salad, chips, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Tater tot casserole, veggies, bread, dessert.

THURSDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, potatoes, veggies, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

