Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, bread, pudding.
TUESDAY: Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, club spinach, ice cream.
WEDNESDAY: Tater tot casserole, stewed tomatoes, fruit cocktail, coffee cake.
THURSDAY: Baked potato with chili and cheese, broccoli, crackers, cookie.
FRIDAY: Chicken pot pie with biscuit, brussels sprouts, mandarin oranges, cake.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Smothered hamburger patties, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Spaghetti, garlic bread, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Salmon patties, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried taters, coleslaw, dessert.
FRIDAY: Ham, dressing, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Easter luncheon – bring a dish to share (not required)
TUESDAY: Sloppy joe, pasta salad, veggie, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: CLOSED.
THURSDAY: Italian sandwiches, chips, potato salad, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
