Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, bread, pudding.

TUESDAY: Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, club spinach, ice cream.

WEDNESDAY: Tater tot casserole, stewed tomatoes, fruit cocktail, coffee cake.

THURSDAY: Baked potato with chili and cheese, broccoli, crackers, cookie.

FRIDAY: Chicken pot pie with biscuit, brussels sprouts, mandarin oranges, cake.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Smothered hamburger patties, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Spaghetti, garlic bread, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Salmon patties, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried taters, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Ham, dressing, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Easter luncheon – bring a dish to share (not required)

TUESDAY: Sloppy joe, pasta salad, veggie, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: CLOSED.

THURSDAY: Italian sandwiches, chips, potato salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

