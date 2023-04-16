Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Fish, cheesy broccoli, glazed carrots, hushpuppies, blushing pears.

TUESDAY: Chicken pot pie, zucchini, mandarin oranges.

WEDNESDAY: Baked potato with ham and cheese, fresh vegetable medley, crackers, banana cake.

THURSDAY: Beef stroganoff, lima beans, Harvard beets, pineapple upside down cake.

FRIDAY: Tater tot casserole, carrots, brussels sprouts, sliced bread, sherbet.

Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Chicken enchilada, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Roast beef over egg noodles, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Marty Castell grilling hamburgers, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Meatloaf, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Chicken kiev or chicken with broccoli and cheese, veggies, bread, dessert.

TUESDAY: Hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, veggies, dessert.

THURSDAY: Meatballs, mashed potatoes/gravy, veggies, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

