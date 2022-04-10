Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Smoked sausage on a bun, sauerkraut, green beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY: Chicken/turkey noodles, mashed potatoes, carrots, fruit gelatin.
WEDNESDAY: Pimento cheese sandwich, cowboy caviar, Mandarin oranges, cookie.
THURSDAY: Taco salad, corn salsa with Fritos, strawberry peach sling.
FRIDAY: CLOSED FOR GOOD FRIDAY.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Mac and cheese, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Calico bean casserole, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Pork and cabbage, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
FRIDAY: Meat loaf, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, scalloped potatoes, veggie, dessert
TUESDAY: Philly steak sandwich, pasta salad, chips, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Beef/veggie soup, cornbread, fruit, dessert.
THURSDAY: Breaded steak patty, mashed potatoes/gravy, veggie, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.