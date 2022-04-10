Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Smoked sausage on a bun, sauerkraut, green beans, applesauce.

TUESDAY: Chicken/turkey noodles, mashed potatoes, carrots, fruit gelatin.

WEDNESDAY: Pimento cheese sandwich, cowboy caviar, Mandarin oranges, cookie.

THURSDAY: Taco salad, corn salsa with Fritos, strawberry peach sling.

FRIDAY: CLOSED FOR GOOD FRIDAY.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Mac and cheese, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Calico bean casserole, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Pork and cabbage, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: Meat loaf, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, scalloped potatoes, veggie, dessert

TUESDAY: Philly steak sandwich, pasta salad, chips, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Beef/veggie soup, cornbread, fruit, dessert.

THURSDAY: Breaded steak patty, mashed potatoes/gravy, veggie, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

