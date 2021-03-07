Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Chuckwagon steak in gravy, seasoned new potatoes, lima beans, bread, whole orange.
TUESDAY: Open-faced turkey sandwich, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, whole berry cranberry sauce.
WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, cheesy broccoli, blushing pears, rice pilaf, cookie.
THURSDAY: Cheeseburger macaroni casserole, mixed vegetables, hot spiced pears, cake.
FRIDAY: Bologna-cheese sandwich with lettuce, tomato and onion, three-bean salad, cookie.
Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Soup, grilled ham and cheese, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Sliced ham, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti, garlic bread, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried taters, coleslaw, cornbread.
FRIDAY: Beef fingers, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
Carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.
