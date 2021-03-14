Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Barbecue meatballs, scalloped potatoes, green beans, sliced bread, tapioca pudding.

TUESDAY: Chicken and noodles, carrots, mashed potatoes, roll, cookie.

WEDNESDAY: Pork loin with gravy, oven-fried potatoes with onions and peppers, cabbage, bread, lime gelatin with pears.

THURSDAY: Vegetable beef stew, strawberry peach sling, crackers, white cake.

FRIDAY: Frito chili pie, side salad, cinnamon applesauce ice cream.

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Chili dogs, chips, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Smothered ham, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Baked potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried taters, coleslaw, cornbread.

FRIDAY: Roast, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

Carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.

