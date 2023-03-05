Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Chicken, mashed potatoes with cream gravy, green beans, chocolate pudding with Oreo crumbs.
TUESDAY: Pork loin, buttered cabbage, Harvard beets, roll, cookie.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken enchilada casserole, chuckwagon corn, Spanish rice, cinnamon applesauce, brownie.
THURSDAY: Swedish meatballs with noodles, au gratin potatoes, carrots, fruit gelatin.
FRIDAY: Steak fingers with cream gravy, cheesy broccoli, hot spiced pears, bread, chocolate cake.
Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.
Tri-County Senior Center
MONDAY: Hot dogs, baked beans, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Chicken enchiladas casserole, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Baked potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.
FRIDAY: Spaghetti, garlic bread, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Sloppy joe, macaroni salad, chips, dessert.
TUESDAY: Goulash, veggies, bread, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Meatballs, potatoes, veggies, dessert.
THURSDAY: Enchilada casserole, refried beans, chips/salsa, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.