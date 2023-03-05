Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Chicken, mashed potatoes with cream gravy, green beans, chocolate pudding with Oreo crumbs.

TUESDAY: Pork loin, buttered cabbage, Harvard beets, roll, cookie.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken enchilada casserole, chuckwagon corn, Spanish rice, cinnamon applesauce, brownie.

THURSDAY: Swedish meatballs with noodles, au gratin potatoes, carrots, fruit gelatin.

FRIDAY: Steak fingers with cream gravy, cheesy broccoli, hot spiced pears, bread, chocolate cake.

Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Hot dogs, baked beans, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Chicken enchiladas casserole, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Baked potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Spaghetti, garlic bread, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Sloppy joe, macaroni salad, chips, dessert.

TUESDAY: Goulash, veggies, bread, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Meatballs, potatoes, veggies, dessert.

THURSDAY: Enchilada casserole, refried beans, chips/salsa, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

