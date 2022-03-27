Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Chicken fried steak, scalloped potatoes, seasoned greens, strawberry peach sling, bread.

TUESDAY: Ham and beans, tomato relish, mandarin oranges, brownie, cornbread.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken/turkey noodles, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, fruit gelatin, roll.

THURSDAY: Cheeseburger macaroni casserole, mixed veggies, cinnamon applesauce, ice cream.

FRIDAY: Barbecue riblet sandwich, green beans, potato wedges, pears.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Barbecue sandwiches, baked beans, dessert.

TUESDAY: Chicken strips, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Liver and onions, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: Turkey and noodles, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Roasted chicken thighs and legs, potatoes, veggies, dessert.

TUESDAY: Frito chili pie, corn, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: chicken pasta, veggies, bread, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beef steak fritters, potatoes, veggies, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

