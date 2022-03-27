Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Chicken fried steak, scalloped potatoes, seasoned greens, strawberry peach sling, bread.
TUESDAY: Ham and beans, tomato relish, mandarin oranges, brownie, cornbread.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken/turkey noodles, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, fruit gelatin, roll.
THURSDAY: Cheeseburger macaroni casserole, mixed veggies, cinnamon applesauce, ice cream.
FRIDAY: Barbecue riblet sandwich, green beans, potato wedges, pears.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Barbecue sandwiches, baked beans, dessert.
TUESDAY: Chicken strips, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Liver and onions, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, salad, dessert.
FRIDAY: Turkey and noodles, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Roasted chicken thighs and legs, potatoes, veggies, dessert.
TUESDAY: Frito chili pie, corn, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: chicken pasta, veggies, bread, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beef steak fritters, potatoes, veggies, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
