Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Meatball sub, black-eyed peas, hot spiced pears, sherbet.

TUESDAY: Chicken pot pie, pineapple, chocolate cherry dump cake.

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti, green beans, fruit cocktail, breadstick, brownie.

THURSDAY: Ham and beans, tomato relish, applesauce, cornbread, pumpkin pie square.

FRIDAY: Creamed beef with biscuit, carrots, peas, mandarin oranges.

Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Stir fry, rice, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Smothered hamburger patties, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Mexican, chips, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – fried chicken, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Philly steak sandwich, potato salad, chips, dessert.

TUESDAY: Spaghetti/goulash, salad, bread, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken sandwich, baked beans, potato salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Frito chili pie, corn, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you