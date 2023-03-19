Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Tuna casserole, stewed tomatoes, corn, bread, ice cream.
TUESDAY: Chicken fettuccine alfredo, green beans, carrots, breadstick, cherry crisp.
WEDNESDAY: Jennifer’s meatloaf, mixed veggies, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, roll, poke cake.
THURSDAY: Cheeseburger; lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion; pea salad; tropical fruit.
FRIDAY: Barbecue riblet, corn, spinach, corn, brownie.
Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.
Tri-County Senior Center
MONDAY: Soup, sandwiches, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Beef fingers, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Hamburgers, chips, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.
FRIDAY: Smothered pork chops, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Chili dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert.
TUESDAY: Meatloaf, sweet potatoes, veggies, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Soup, cornbread, fruit, dessert.
THURSDAY: Hamburgers, potato salad, chips, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
