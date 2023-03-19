Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Tuna casserole, stewed tomatoes, corn, bread, ice cream.

TUESDAY: Chicken fettuccine alfredo, green beans, carrots, breadstick, cherry crisp.

WEDNESDAY: Jennifer’s meatloaf, mixed veggies, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, roll, poke cake.

THURSDAY: Cheeseburger; lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion; pea salad; tropical fruit.

FRIDAY: Barbecue riblet, corn, spinach, corn, brownie.

Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Soup, sandwiches, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Beef fingers, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Hamburgers, chips, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Smothered pork chops, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Chili dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert.

TUESDAY: Meatloaf, sweet potatoes, veggies, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Soup, cornbread, fruit, dessert.

THURSDAY: Hamburgers, potato salad, chips, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

