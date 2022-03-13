Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Sweet and sour pork/chicken over rice, broccoli, carrots, tapioca pudding.

TUESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, club spinach, cornbread, ice cream.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken salad sandwich, cottage cheese salad, pineapple, cookie.

THURSDAY: Corned beef, buttered cabbage, oven-fried potatoes, roll, poke cake.

FRIDAY: Baked fish, cheesy cauliflower, green beans, hushpuppies, lemon pudding.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Chili dogs, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Chicken fries, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Goulash, garlic bread, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: Meatloaf, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Ham, stuffing, veggies, dessert.

TUESDAY: Spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: CLOSED.

THURSDAY: CLOSED.

FRIDAY: St. Patrick’s Luncheon: Chicken sandwiches, potato salad, chips, dessert.

Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

