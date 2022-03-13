Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Sweet and sour pork/chicken over rice, broccoli, carrots, tapioca pudding.
TUESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, club spinach, cornbread, ice cream.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken salad sandwich, cottage cheese salad, pineapple, cookie.
THURSDAY: Corned beef, buttered cabbage, oven-fried potatoes, roll, poke cake.
FRIDAY: Baked fish, cheesy cauliflower, green beans, hushpuppies, lemon pudding.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Chili dogs, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Chicken fries, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Goulash, garlic bread, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
FRIDAY: Meatloaf, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Ham, stuffing, veggies, dessert.
TUESDAY: Spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: CLOSED.
THURSDAY: CLOSED.
FRIDAY: St. Patrick’s Luncheon: Chicken sandwiches, potato salad, chips, dessert.
Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
