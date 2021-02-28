Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Barbecue chicken sandwich, spinach, seasoned potatoes, ice cream.
TUESDAY: Beef tips in gravy over noodles, cauliflower, strawberry peach sling, cookie.
WEDNESDAY: Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, three-bean salad, cake..
THURSDAY: Ham, mixed vegetables, sweet potato casserole, roll, cobbler.
FRIDAY: Baked fish, hot buttered beets, creamed peas, hushpuppies, fruit cocktail.
Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Sloppy Joes, chips, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Chicken nuggets, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Mexican casserole, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried taters, coleslaw, cornbread.
FRIDAY: Smothered ham, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
Carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.
