Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Barbecue chicken sandwich, spinach, seasoned potatoes, ice cream.

TUESDAY: Beef tips in gravy over noodles, cauliflower, strawberry peach sling, cookie.

WEDNESDAY: Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, three-bean salad, cake..

THURSDAY: Ham, mixed vegetables, sweet potato casserole, roll, cobbler.

FRIDAY: Baked fish, hot buttered beets, creamed peas, hushpuppies, fruit cocktail.

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Sloppy Joes, chips, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Chicken nuggets, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Mexican casserole, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried taters, coleslaw, cornbread.

FRIDAY: Smothered ham, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

Carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Ewald is copy editor and city/education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Send an email to aewald@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you