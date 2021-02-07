Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Breaded chicken, peas and carrots, mashed potatoes with gravy, bread, pineapple chunks.

TUESDAY: Pimento cheese sandwich, tomato soup, pea salad, crackers, sherbet.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken broccoli rice casserole, Italian-blend vegetables, apple.

THURSDAY: Chili, corn salad, Mandarin oranges, crackers, chocolate pudding with Oreo crumbs.

FRIDAY: Goulash, corn, green beans, sliced bread, ice cream.

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Soup, grilled ham and cheese, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Mexican casserole, rice, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken fries, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried taters, coleslaw, cornbread.

FRIDAY: Beef roast, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

Carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.

Ewald is copy editor and city/education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Send an email to aewald@enidnews.com.

