Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with cream gravy, spinach, bread, strawberry/peach sling.
TUESDAY: Chicken/broccoli/rice casserole, carrots, roll, fruit crisp.
WEDNESDAY: Hot dog, sauerkraut, green beans, peanut butter cookie.
THURSDAY: Cheeseburger mac, stewed tomatoes, brussels sprouts, banana pudding.
FRIDAY: Ham and cheese sandwich, lettuce/tomato/onion, pickled beets, pears.
Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.
Tri-County Senior Center
MONDAY: Taco burgers, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Tuna bake casserole, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Beef fingers, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Ham and beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw.
FRIDAY: Pork loin, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Tater tot casserole, veggies, bread, dessert.
TUESDAY: Salisbury steak, potatoes/gravy, veggies, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Tacos, refried beans, chips/salsa, dessert.
THURSDAY: Italian sandwiches, pasta salad, baked beans, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
