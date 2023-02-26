Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with cream gravy, spinach, bread, strawberry/peach sling.

TUESDAY: Chicken/broccoli/rice casserole, carrots, roll, fruit crisp.

WEDNESDAY: Hot dog, sauerkraut, green beans, peanut butter cookie.

THURSDAY: Cheeseburger mac, stewed tomatoes, brussels sprouts, banana pudding.

FRIDAY: Ham and cheese sandwich, lettuce/tomato/onion, pickled beets, pears.

Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Taco burgers, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Tuna bake casserole, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Beef fingers, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Ham and beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw.

FRIDAY: Pork loin, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Tater tot casserole, veggies, bread, dessert.

TUESDAY: Salisbury steak, potatoes/gravy, veggies, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Tacos, refried beans, chips/salsa, dessert.

THURSDAY: Italian sandwiches, pasta salad, baked beans, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you