Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: CLOSED FOR PRESIDENTS’ DAY.
TUESDAY: Tuna casserole, peas, hot spiced peaches, cookie.
WEDNESDAY: Chili, Frito corn salad, pineapple, cornbread, cake.
THURSDAY: Bologna sandwich; lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion; potato soup, pudding.
FRIDAY: Sliced turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, fruit crisp.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Chili dogs, Fritos, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Chicken strips, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Beef and rice, enchiladas, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, cornbread, fried taters, coleslaw, dessert.
FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – fried chicken, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: CLOSED FOR PRESIDENTS’ DAY.
TUESDAY: Stuffed chicken breast, sweet potatoes, veggies, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Philly steak sandwich, baked beans, pasta salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Italian sandwich, potato salad, chips, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
