Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: CLOSED FOR PRESIDENTS’ DAY.

TUESDAY: Tuna casserole, peas, hot spiced peaches, cookie.

WEDNESDAY: Chili, Frito corn salad, pineapple, cornbread, cake.

THURSDAY: Bologna sandwich; lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion; potato soup, pudding.

FRIDAY: Sliced turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, fruit crisp.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Chili dogs, Fritos, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Chicken strips, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Beef and rice, enchiladas, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, cornbread, fried taters, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – fried chicken, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: CLOSED FOR PRESIDENTS’ DAY.

TUESDAY: Stuffed chicken breast, sweet potatoes, veggies, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Philly steak sandwich, baked beans, pasta salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Italian sandwich, potato salad, chips, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

