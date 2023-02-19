Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: CLOSED.

TUESDAY: Jambalaya, black beans, cornbread, hot spiced peaches, cinnamon roll.

WEDNESDAY: Ham, sweet potato casserole, green beans, roll, fruit gelatin.

THURSDAY: Chili with cheese, mandarin oranges, crackers, cookie.

FRIDAY: Taco salad, tropical fruit, pudding.

Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Chili dogs, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Mexican casserole, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Swiss steak, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – fried chicken, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: CLOSED.

TUESDAY: Spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Frito chili pie, corn, dessert.

THURSDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, potatoes, veggies, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

