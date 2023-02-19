Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: CLOSED.
TUESDAY: Jambalaya, black beans, cornbread, hot spiced peaches, cinnamon roll.
WEDNESDAY: Ham, sweet potato casserole, green beans, roll, fruit gelatin.
THURSDAY: Chili with cheese, mandarin oranges, crackers, cookie.
FRIDAY: Taco salad, tropical fruit, pudding.
Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.
Tri-County Senior Center
MONDAY: Chili dogs, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Mexican casserole, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Swiss steak, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.
FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – fried chicken, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: CLOSED.
TUESDAY: Spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Frito chili pie, corn, dessert.
THURSDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, potatoes, veggies, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
