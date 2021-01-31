Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Barbecue meatballs, scalloped potatoes, green beans, sliced bread, tapioca pudding.
TUESDAY: Chicken and noodles, carrots, mashed potatoes, roll, cookie.
WEDNESDAY: Pork loin with gravy, oven-fried potatoes with onions and peppers, cabbage, bread, lime gelatin with pears.
THURSDAY: Vegetable beef stew, strawberry peach sling, crackers, white cake.
FRIDAY: Frito chili pie, side salad, cinnamon applesauce ice cream.
Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Beef fingers, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Open-face roast beef, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken and rice casserole, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried taters, coleslaw, cornbread.
FRIDAY: Meat loaf, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
Carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.
