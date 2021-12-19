Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Goldwater beans, pickled beets, fruit cocktail, crackers, ice cream.
TUESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian corn salad, peaches, garlic roll, cookie.
WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, carrots, pistachio cottage cheese salad, bread.
THURSDAY: Sausage egg and cheese casserole, stewed tomatoes, biscuit and cream gravy, orange, cinnamon roll.
FRIDAY: Closed for Christmas Eve.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Beef soup, cornbread, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Swiss steak, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Enchiladas, rice, refried beans, dessert.
THURSDAY: Closed.
FRIDAY: Closed.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.