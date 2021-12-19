Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Goldwater beans, pickled beets, fruit cocktail, crackers, ice cream.

TUESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian corn salad, peaches, garlic roll, cookie.

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, carrots, pistachio cottage cheese salad, bread.

THURSDAY: Sausage egg and cheese casserole, stewed tomatoes, biscuit and cream gravy, orange, cinnamon roll.

FRIDAY: Closed for Christmas Eve.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Beef soup, cornbread, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Swiss steak, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Enchiladas, rice, refried beans, dessert.

THURSDAY: Closed.

FRIDAY: Closed.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

