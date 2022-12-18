Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Chicken alfredo, mixed vegetables, hot spiced pears, breadstick, sherbet.

TUESDAY: Ham and beans, tomato relish, tropical fruit, cornbread, brownie.

WEDNESDAY: Baked potato, chili, broccoli, crackers, mandarin oranges.

THURSDAY: Sausage, egg and cheese casserole; black-eyed peas; strawberry-peach sling; biscuit and gravy; cinnamon roll.

FRIDAY: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, bread, cookie.

Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Beenie weenies, fried potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Chicken and rice, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti, garlic bread, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Free Christmas dinner – Turkey and ham, sweet potatoes, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, veggies, dessert.

TUESDAY: Christmas luncheon.

WEDNESDAY: CLOSED.

THURSDAY: CLOSED.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

