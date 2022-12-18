Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Chicken alfredo, mixed vegetables, hot spiced pears, breadstick, sherbet.
TUESDAY: Ham and beans, tomato relish, tropical fruit, cornbread, brownie.
WEDNESDAY: Baked potato, chili, broccoli, crackers, mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY: Sausage, egg and cheese casserole; black-eyed peas; strawberry-peach sling; biscuit and gravy; cinnamon roll.
FRIDAY: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, bread, cookie.
Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.
Tri-County Senior Center
MONDAY: Beenie weenies, fried potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Chicken and rice, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti, garlic bread, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Free Christmas dinner – Turkey and ham, sweet potatoes, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, veggies, dessert.
TUESDAY: Christmas luncheon.
WEDNESDAY: CLOSED.
THURSDAY: CLOSED.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
