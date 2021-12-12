Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, Mandarin oranges, bread, ice cream.

TUESDAY: Tuna salad sandwich, three-bean salad, pickled beets, brownie.

WEDNESDAY: Baked potato with chili, broccoli, crackers, sour cream, cheese, chopped onions, Mandarin oranges.

THURSDAY: Ham, sweet potato casserole, mixed veggies, roll, pecan pie, ice cream.

FRIDAY: Taco salad, pinto or black beans, chips, salsa, sour cream, cheese, sherbet.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Open-faced pork, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Chicken pot pie, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Smothered ham, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: Christmas dinner — turkey and homemade noodles, sponsored by Thrivent. Covington-Douglas National Honor Society will serve.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Chicken breast, potatoes, veggies, dessert.

TUESDAY: Meatballs, yams, veggies, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Italian sandwich, potato salad, chips, bread.

THURSDAY: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, veggies, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you