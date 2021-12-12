Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, Mandarin oranges, bread, ice cream.
TUESDAY: Tuna salad sandwich, three-bean salad, pickled beets, brownie.
WEDNESDAY: Baked potato with chili, broccoli, crackers, sour cream, cheese, chopped onions, Mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY: Ham, sweet potato casserole, mixed veggies, roll, pecan pie, ice cream.
FRIDAY: Taco salad, pinto or black beans, chips, salsa, sour cream, cheese, sherbet.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Open-faced pork, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Chicken pot pie, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Smothered ham, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
FRIDAY: Christmas dinner — turkey and homemade noodles, sponsored by Thrivent. Covington-Douglas National Honor Society will serve.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Chicken breast, potatoes, veggies, dessert.
TUESDAY: Meatballs, yams, veggies, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Italian sandwich, potato salad, chips, bread.
THURSDAY: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, veggies, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
