Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Meatball sub, cheesy cauliflower, hot spiced peaches, ice cream.

TUESDAY: Chicken/broccoli/rice casserole, carrots, spinach, dump cake.

WEDNESDAY: Tater tot casserole, squash, stewed tomatoes, pineapple bits.

THURSDAY: Chicken salad sandwich, pea salad, fruit cocktail, cookie.

FRIDAY: Hot dog, hot buttered beets, sauerkraut, banana pudding.

Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Soup, grilled cheese, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Beef stir fry, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, garlic bread, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw.

FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – Fried chicken, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, potatoes, veggies, dessert.

TUESDAY: Chili dogs, pasta salad, chips, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Sloppy joes, coleslaw, baked beans, dessert.

THURSDAY: Tater tot casserole, veggies, bread, dessert.

FRIDAY: Lunch & Learn

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

