Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Baked fish, scalloped potatoes, club spinach, hushpuppies, lemon pudding.

TUESDAY: Chicken pot pie, squash, buttered new potatoes, chocolate cake.

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, cauliflower, garlic breadstick, cookie.

THURSDAY: Pork cutlet, zucchini and tomatoes, mashed potatoes and gravy, cornbread, apple cobbler.

FRIDAY: Tuna salad sandwich, pea salad, fruit cocktail, sherbet.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Chili dogs, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Scalloped potatoes with ham, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Goulash, cheese bread, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: Meatloaf, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Soup, cornbread, fruit, dessert.

TUESDAY: Meatballs, potatoes, veggies, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Goulash, salad, bread, dessert.

THURSDAY: Hamburgers, potato salad, chips, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you