Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, Italian-blend veggies, bread, ice cream.
TUESDAY: Ham and beans, tomato relish, seasoned new potatoes, cornbread, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Two sausage patties and hard-boiled egg, hash brown patty, biscuit, strawberry sling, coffee cake.
THURSDAY: CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING.
FRIDAY: CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Sloppy joes, chips, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Chicken and rice, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Thanksgiving dinner — sliced ham, sweet potatoes, cranberry salad, rolls. Sponsored by Thrivent, served by Covington-Douglas girls’ basketball team.
THURSDAY: CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING.
FRIDAY: CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Frito chili pie, salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Enchilada casserole, refried beans, chips and salsa, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING.
THURSDAY: CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING.
Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
