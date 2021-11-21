Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, Italian-blend veggies, bread, ice cream.

TUESDAY: Ham and beans, tomato relish, seasoned new potatoes, cornbread, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Two sausage patties and hard-boiled egg, hash brown patty, biscuit, strawberry sling, coffee cake.

THURSDAY: CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING.

FRIDAY: CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Sloppy joes, chips, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Chicken and rice, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Thanksgiving dinner — sliced ham, sweet potatoes, cranberry salad, rolls. Sponsored by Thrivent, served by Covington-Douglas girls’ basketball team.

THURSDAY: CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING.

FRIDAY: CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Frito chili pie, salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Enchilada casserole, refried beans, chips and salsa, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING.

THURSDAY: CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING.

Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Ewald is copy editor and city/education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Send an email to aewald@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you