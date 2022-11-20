Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, sliced bread, strawberry applesauce.

TUESDAY: Pimento cheese sandwich, tomato soup, cowboys caviar, ice cream.

WEDNESDAY: Red beans and rice with Polish sausage, chuckwagon corn, strawberry peach sling, coffee cake.

THURSDAY: CLOSED.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Soup and grilled cheese, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Mexican casserole, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Sliced ham, sweet potatoes, hot rolls, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: CLOSED.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Thanksgiving luncheon.

TUESDAY: Polish sausage, sauerkraut, veggies, bread, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: CLOSED.

THURSDAY: CLOSED.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you