Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, sliced bread, strawberry applesauce.
TUESDAY: Pimento cheese sandwich, tomato soup, cowboys caviar, ice cream.
WEDNESDAY: Red beans and rice with Polish sausage, chuckwagon corn, strawberry peach sling, coffee cake.
THURSDAY: CLOSED.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Tri-County Senior Center
MONDAY: Soup and grilled cheese, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Mexican casserole, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Sliced ham, sweet potatoes, hot rolls, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: CLOSED.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Thanksgiving luncheon.
TUESDAY: Polish sausage, sauerkraut, veggies, bread, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: CLOSED.
THURSDAY: CLOSED.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
