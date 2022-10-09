Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, sliced bread, strawberry applesauce.

TUESDAY: Pimento cheese sandwich, tomato soup, cowboy caviar, ice cream.

WEDNESDAY: Red beans and rice with polish sausage, chuckwagon corn, strawberry-peach sling, coffee cake.

THURSDAY: Chicken enchilada casserole, broccoli, hot spiced pears, magic cookie bar.

FRIDAY: Cheeseburger mac, mixed vegetables, hot buttered beets, cake.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Chicken nuggets, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Taco salad, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Ribs and kraut, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: Country fried pork patties, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: CLOSED.

TUESDAY: Chili dogs, potato salad, chips, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, potatoes, veggies, dessert.

THURSDAY: Soup and sandwich, crackers, pickles, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

