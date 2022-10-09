Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, sliced bread, strawberry applesauce.
TUESDAY: Pimento cheese sandwich, tomato soup, cowboy caviar, ice cream.
WEDNESDAY: Red beans and rice with polish sausage, chuckwagon corn, strawberry-peach sling, coffee cake.
THURSDAY: Chicken enchilada casserole, broccoli, hot spiced pears, magic cookie bar.
FRIDAY: Cheeseburger mac, mixed vegetables, hot buttered beets, cake.
Tri-County Senior Center
MONDAY: Chicken nuggets, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Taco salad, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Ribs and kraut, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
FRIDAY: Country fried pork patties, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: CLOSED.
TUESDAY: Chili dogs, potato salad, chips, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, potatoes, veggies, dessert.
THURSDAY: Soup and sandwich, crackers, pickles, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
