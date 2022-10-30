Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Meatball sub, cheesy cauliflower, hot spiced peaches, ice cream.

TUESDAY: Chicken broccoli rice casserole, carrots, spinach, dump cake.

WEDNESDAY: Tater tot casserole, squash, stewed tomatoes, pineapple bits.

THURSDAY: Chicken salad sandwich, pea salad, fruit cocktail, cookie.

FRIDAY: Hot dog, hot buttered beets, sauerkraut, banana pudding.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Beef soup, cornbread, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Chicken patties, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, garlic bread, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, dessert.

FRIDAY: Roast, carrots/potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

No menu available

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you