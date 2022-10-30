Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Meatball sub, cheesy cauliflower, hot spiced peaches, ice cream.
TUESDAY: Chicken broccoli rice casserole, carrots, spinach, dump cake.
WEDNESDAY: Tater tot casserole, squash, stewed tomatoes, pineapple bits.
THURSDAY: Chicken salad sandwich, pea salad, fruit cocktail, cookie.
FRIDAY: Hot dog, hot buttered beets, sauerkraut, banana pudding.
Tri-County Senior Center
MONDAY: Beef soup, cornbread, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Chicken patties, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, garlic bread, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, dessert.
FRIDAY: Roast, carrots/potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
No menu available
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
