Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, bread, mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY: Beef stew with crackers, cheese stick, pears, cinnamon roll.
WEDNESDAY: Ham, sweet potato casserole, mixed vegetables, roll, pumpkin pie bar.
THURSDAY: Frito chili pie, corn salad, cinnamon applesauce, brownie.
FRIDAY: Sweet and sour pork/chicken, carrots, peas, chocolate pudding.
Tri-County Senior Center
MONDAY: Hamburgers, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Scalloped potatoes with ham, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Goulash, cheese bread, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, salad, dessert.
FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – fried chicken, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Barbecue meatballs, potatoes, veggies, dessert.
TUESDAY: Tater tot casserole or meatloaf, veggies, bread, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Goulash, salad, bread, dessert.
THURSDAY: Italian sub, potato salad, chips, fruit, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
