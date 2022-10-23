Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, bread, mandarin oranges.

TUESDAY: Beef stew with crackers, cheese stick, pears, cinnamon roll.

WEDNESDAY: Ham, sweet potato casserole, mixed vegetables, roll, pumpkin pie bar.

THURSDAY: Frito chili pie, corn salad, cinnamon applesauce, brownie.

FRIDAY: Sweet and sour pork/chicken, carrots, peas, chocolate pudding.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Hamburgers, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Scalloped potatoes with ham, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Goulash, cheese bread, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – fried chicken, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Barbecue meatballs, potatoes, veggies, dessert.

TUESDAY: Tater tot casserole or meatloaf, veggies, bread, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Goulash, salad, bread, dessert.

THURSDAY: Italian sub, potato salad, chips, fruit, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

