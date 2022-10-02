Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Goldwater beans, cornbread, pickled beets, fruit cocktail, ice cream.

TUESDAY: Taco salad, corn salad, cinnamon roll.

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, roll, apple crisp.

THURSDAY: Chicken/turkey noodles, green beans, carrots, roll, fruit gelatin.

FRIDAY: Baked fish, cheesy cauliflower, stewed tomatoes, hushpuppies, lemon bar.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Pork tips over egg noodles, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Liver and onions, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Turkey pot pie, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans and cornbread, fried potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: Meatloaf, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Ham, dressing, veggies, dessert.

TUESDAY: Hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Taco salad, chips/salsa, dessert.

THURSDAY: Goulash, salad, bread, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

