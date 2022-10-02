Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Goldwater beans, cornbread, pickled beets, fruit cocktail, ice cream.
TUESDAY: Taco salad, corn salad, cinnamon roll.
WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, roll, apple crisp.
THURSDAY: Chicken/turkey noodles, green beans, carrots, roll, fruit gelatin.
FRIDAY: Baked fish, cheesy cauliflower, stewed tomatoes, hushpuppies, lemon bar.
Tri-County Senior Center
MONDAY: Pork tips over egg noodles, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Liver and onions, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Turkey pot pie, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans and cornbread, fried potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
FRIDAY: Meatloaf, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Ham, dressing, veggies, dessert.
TUESDAY: Hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Taco salad, chips/salsa, dessert.
THURSDAY: Goulash, salad, bread, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
