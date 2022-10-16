Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Baked fish, scalloped potatoes, club spinach, hushpuppies, lemon pudding.
TUESDAY: Chicken pot pie, squash, buttered new potatoes, chocolate cake.
WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, cauliflower, garlic breadstick, cookie.
THURSDAY: Pork cutlet, zucchini and tomatoes, mashed potatoes and gravy, cornbread, apple cobbler.
FRIDAY: Tuna salad sandwich, pea salad, fruit cocktail, sherbet.
Tri-County Senior Center
MONDAY: Chili dogs, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Tuna casserole, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Mexican chicken, rice, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.
FRIDAY: Spaghetti, garlic bread, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
No menu available
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
