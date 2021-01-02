Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Meatball sub in marinara sauce, black-eyed peas, hot spiced pears, ice cream.

TUESDAY: Pork cutlet with brown gravy, mac and cheese, zucchini and tomatoes, applesauce, cookie.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken salad sandwich, pickled beets, fruit cocktail, bread pudding.

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, carrots, roll, banana.

FRIDAY: Hot dog, steamed cabbage, seasoned potatoes, sherbet.

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Pizza, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Chicken and rice, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Breaded beef patties, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried taters, coleslaw, cornbread.

FRIDAY: Pork and cabbage, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

Carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.

