Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Sweet and sour pork/chicken over rice, broccoli, carrots, tapioca pudding.

TUESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, club spinach, cornbread, ice cream.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken salad sandwich, cottage cheese salad, pineapple cookie.

THURSDAY: Polish sausage, buttered cabbage, oven-fried potatoes, poke cake.

FRIDAY: Baked fish, cheesy cauliflower, green beans, hushpuppies, lemon pudding.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Soup, sandwiches, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Soft tacos, rice, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken spaghetti, garlic bread, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: Turkey and noodles, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Spaghetti/chicken pasta, vegetable, bread, dessert.

TUESDAY: Chili dogs, baked beans, chips, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken fried chicken/Salisbury steak, potatoes, vegetable, dessert.

THURSDAY: Soup, cornbread, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

