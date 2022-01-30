Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Sweet and sour pork/chicken over rice, broccoli, carrots, tapioca pudding.
TUESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, club spinach, cornbread, ice cream.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken salad sandwich, cottage cheese salad, pineapple cookie.
THURSDAY: Polish sausage, buttered cabbage, oven-fried potatoes, poke cake.
FRIDAY: Baked fish, cheesy cauliflower, green beans, hushpuppies, lemon pudding.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Soup, sandwiches, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Soft tacos, rice, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken spaghetti, garlic bread, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, salad, dessert.
FRIDAY: Turkey and noodles, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Spaghetti/chicken pasta, vegetable, bread, dessert.
TUESDAY: Chili dogs, baked beans, chips, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken fried chicken/Salisbury steak, potatoes, vegetable, dessert.
THURSDAY: Soup, cornbread, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.