Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Chicken-fried steak, scalloped potatoes, seasoned greens, strawberry peach sling, bread.
TUESDAY: Ham and beans, tomato relish, Mandarin oranges, brownie, corn bread.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken/turkey noodles, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, fruit gelatin, roll.
THURSDAY: Cheeseburger macaroni casserole, mixed veggies, cinnamon applesauce, ice cream.
FRIDAY: Barbecue riblet sandwich, green beans, potato wedges, pears.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Sloppy joes, chips, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Scalloped ham potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Salmon patties, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
FRIDAY: Meatloaf, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: CLOSED.
TUESDAY: Rib or chicken sandwich, pasta salad, chips, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert.
THURSDAY: Sloppy joe, corn, chips, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
