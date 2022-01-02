Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Chicken-fried steak, scalloped potatoes, seasoned greens, strawberry peach sling, bread.

TUESDAY: Ham and beans, tomato relish, Mandarin oranges, brownie, corn bread.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken/turkey noodles, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, fruit gelatin, roll.

THURSDAY: Cheeseburger macaroni casserole, mixed veggies, cinnamon applesauce, ice cream.

FRIDAY: Barbecue riblet sandwich, green beans, potato wedges, pears.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Sloppy joes, chips, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Scalloped ham potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Salmon patties, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: Meatloaf, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: CLOSED.

TUESDAY: Rib or chicken sandwich, pasta salad, chips, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert.

THURSDAY: Sloppy joe, corn, chips, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

 

