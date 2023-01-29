Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Baked fish, cheesy cauliflower, stewed tomatoes, hushpuppies, fruit cocktail.

TUESDAY: Chicken salad sandwich, three-bean salad, pineapple, potato chips, cobbler.

WEDNESDAY: Baked potato with chili and cheese, broccoli, cookie.

THURSDAY: Tater tot casserole, squash, Harvard beets, roll, pineapple.

FRIDAY: Polish sausage on a bun, Brussels sprouts, sauerkraut, lime and pear gelatin.

Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Open-face sandwiches, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Smothered hamburger patties, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Liver and onions, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Ham and beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw.

FRIDAY: Goulash, cheese bread, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Ham, sweet potatoes, veggies, dessert.

TUESDAY: Hamburgers, pasta salad, baked beans, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Enchilada casserole or polish sausage, veggies, dessert.

THURSDAY: Philly steak sandwich with onions and peppers, pickle, chips, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

