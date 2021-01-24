Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Chuckwagon steak in gravy, seasoned new potatoes, lima beans, bread, whole orange.

TUESDAY: Open-faced turkey sandwich, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, whole berry cranberry sauce.

WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, cheesy broccoli, pears, rice pilaf, cookie.

THURSDAY: Cheeseburger macaroni casserole, mixed vegetables, hot-spiced pears, cake.

FRIDAY: Bologna and cheese sandwich, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, three-bean salad, cookie.

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Chili cheese dogs, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Baked potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Goulash, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried taters, coleslaw, cornbread.

FRIDAY: Birthday dinner, fried chicken, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

Carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.

