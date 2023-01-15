Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: CLOSED.
TUESDAY: Chicken, broccoli, rice casserole; carrots, roll, fruit crisp.
WEDNESDAY: Hot dog, sauerkraut, green beans, peanut butter cookie.
THURSDAY: Cheeseburger mac, stewed tomatoes, brussels sprouts, banana pudding.
FRIDAY: Ham and cheese sandwich; lettuce, tomato and onion; pickled beets, pears.
Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.
Tri-County Senior Center
MONDAY: Beenie weenies, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Scalloped potatoes with ham, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Ribs/kraut, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.
FRIDAY: Beef roast, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: CLOSED.
TUESDAY: Chili dogs, potato salad, chips, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Goulash, veggies, bread, dessert.
THURSDAY: Meatloaf, potatoes, veggies, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
