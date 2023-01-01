Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: CLOSED.
TUESDAY: Black eyed peas, mixed veggies, pineapple, chocolate cherry dump cake.
WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti, green beans, fruit cocktail, breadstick, brownie.
THURSDAY: Ham and beans, tomato relish, applesauce, cornbread, pumpkin pie square.
FRIDAY: Creamed beef with biscuit, carrots, peas, mandarin oranges.
Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.
Tri-County Senior Center
MONDAY: Soup, grilled cheese, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Chicken nuggets, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Turkey pot pie, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, coleslaw, dessert.
FRIDAY: Meatloaf, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: CLOSED.
TUESDAY: Polish sausage, sauerkraut, veggies, bread, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Tater tot casserole or spaghetti, veggies, dessert.
THURSDAY: Philly steak sandwich, potato chips, baked beans, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
