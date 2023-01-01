Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: CLOSED.

TUESDAY: Black eyed peas, mixed veggies, pineapple, chocolate cherry dump cake.

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti, green beans, fruit cocktail, breadstick, brownie.

THURSDAY: Ham and beans, tomato relish, applesauce, cornbread, pumpkin pie square.

FRIDAY: Creamed beef with biscuit, carrots, peas, mandarin oranges.

Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Soup, grilled cheese, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Chicken nuggets, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Turkey pot pie, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Meatloaf, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: CLOSED.

TUESDAY: Polish sausage, sauerkraut, veggies, bread, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Tater tot casserole or spaghetti, veggies, dessert.

THURSDAY: Philly steak sandwich, potato chips, baked beans, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

