“Above and Beyond” is the name given for the Enid Memorial Day weekend celebration to honor veterans and active-duty military.
The first activity of the weekend will be 7 p.m. Friday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, kicking off the Memorial Day weekend and the start of the NJCAA Division II World Series.
Medal of Honor spouse and son Marilyn Grissett and Bill Fournet will light the freedom torch to the “Star-Spangled Banner.” The torch will be carried around the bases by veterans and active-duty service members, and will be extinguished at home plate by Blue Star Mothers President Brenda Bingham.
Saturday activities begin with registration at 10 a.m. at the city hangar at Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
At 11 a.m. the first Medal of Honor ride will begin to honor three recipients from Northwest Oklahoma.
It will start at the gravesite of Union Navy Civil War Medal of Honor winner Robert M. Blair located in Enid Cemetery, then go to Aline Cemetery to the grave of Army veteran Harold Kiner, and finally to the grave of Lt. Col. Leon R. Vance in Waukomis Cemetery. The west entrance of Enid Cemetery will be open.
A group of Tulsa motorcyclists will arrive at noon to lay a wreath at Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park. A Vietnam pinning ceremony will take place and entertainment will be provided by Dually Noted.
On Memorial Day, fallen soldiers will be honored along with a deputy sheriff killed in the line of duty.
Retired Army Maj. Gen. Douglas Dollar will be keynote speaker, along with Col. Matthew Astroth, vice wing commander at Vance AFB. They will dedicate the new additions to the living wall and the Woodring historical mural.
This is the 90th anniversary of the rededication of Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
“We are honored to have this dedication during our Memorial Day events,” said Elaine Johns, director of Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park. “Local artist Tox Morillo did a brilliant job on the mural.”
State Sen. Roland Pederson will dedicate a bridge at Interstate-35 and Oklahoma 15 near Billings to Henry Bellmon and George Bellmon.
Former Enid Mayor George Pankonin will emcee the event and current Mayor David Mason will provide the welcome. A free meal will follow the festivities.
Parking assistance will be provided with golf cart rides to the hangar. For more information call (580) 233-4530.
