The Main Street Enid board met on Thursday to elect new officers and to discuss items to make downtown Enid better for the community.
The officers for 2023-24 are: Trent Misak, president; Austin Haze, vice president; Laura Burdick, treasurer; and Marisa Molina, secretary.
One of the expressed concerns of Main Street Enid is the continuation of the program that maintains the flowers and greenery on street corners.
“This is very costly and perhaps more so than we anticipated,” said Main Street Executive Director Natalie Rapp. Main Street is working with Enid Floral to keep Enid beautiful and it was suggested to mulch garden areas to decrease the maintenance cost of taking care of weeds.
Six pallets of mulch are needed to take care of the project, and Main Street is hoping a company or individual will help with a donation.
Main Street reached its “History Maker” goal of $15,000 to use as grants to help downtown businesses with their needs to improve their facades and curbside appeal, such as paint, signage and window repairs.
Rapp announced to the board that national representatives from Transformation Strategies would be in Enid to meet with them Aug. 29-30. Main Street Enid adopted the group in 2020 for guidance in helping them build and fulfill a vision of how to make downtown the heart of the community.
Rapp said one of the challenges is Enid being listed as an urban city of over 50,000 but being situated in a rural area.
“I hope Transformation Strategies gives us more ideas on developing a better plan for the year,” Rapp said. She said they focus on arts and entertainment along with community connection.
The next meeting of the board will be Aug. 21 and one of the items to be discussed will be the upcoming gala.
