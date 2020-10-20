Loaves & Fishes celebrating 8th birthday with drive-through food drive

ENID, Okla. — Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma is asking the community to help celebrate its 8th birthday by bringing food donations to the Food Drive Birthday Parade 3-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
The drive-through food drive will accept food donations at Loaves & Fishes, 701 E. Maine.
Katie Long, director of operations at Loaves & Fishes, said the birthday celebration will help the food resource center meet a boom in demand that continues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Loaves and Fishes now is serving 100 to 175 households each service day, twice a week, or as many as 300 households per week.
In September 2019 Loaves & Fishes served 663 households. Last month, that number was up to 905.
Long said Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma has been instrumental in getting Loaves & Fishes through the pandemic. From March through May, the food bank provided more than 90% of the food distributed by Loaves & Fishes, as other community sources were unavailable during the lockdown.
But, now supply from Regional Food Bank has dropped back to a more-normal supply of 55% of the food distributed at Loaves & Fishes, meaning more food needs to be provided by community sources.
“We do have a steady stream of food coming in from the Regional Food Bank,” Long said, “but this drive-through food collection is an opportunity for the local community to lend a hand and help us meet local needs.”
For the safety of donors and volunteers, donors are asked to not exit their vehicles during the Food Drive Birthday Parade.
Cones and volunteers will direct traffic through the parking lot. Donors are asked to have their food donations bagged or boxed. Volunteers wearing masks and gloves will remove donations from vehicles.
Loaves & Fishes is asking especially for the following food items: canned cranberry sauce, canned peaches, canned pears, canned green beans, canned peas, boxes of stuffing or dressing, instant mashed potatoes and rice.
For information on supporting Loaves & Fishes, go to http://www.loavesandfishesnwok.org.
