Oklahoma Blood Institute wants to rock the New Year in saving lives.
The 38th annual KATT blood drive will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in the Stride Bank Center arena.
The blood drive is to help end the week of OBI providing extra units to Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC) and helping ensure that not only Oklahoma patients, but all patients in the United States have the blood transfusions they need to survive.
In 1985, KATT Radio became the first media outlet in the state to partner with OBI. Over more than three decades, tens of thousands of KATT listeners have rolled up their sleeves and saved more than 250,000 lives.
A KATT T-shirt will be given to those who donate. To schedule an appointment, go to obi.org or walk in Saturday.
