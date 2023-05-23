The Spring Singer/Songwriter Night is back for its second year at Atelier
Atelier is hosting its outdoor concert featuring Kalo and Lacy Saunders, well-known musicians who live in Oklahoma City.
The event will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Atelier stage, 339 E. Maple.
“We have a beautiful stage with professional lights and sound at Atelier. Bringing in area artists helps us fulfill our mission of supporting the arts and helps familiarize the community with what we do," said Cheri Ezzell, Atelier co-founder.
The event is sponsored by Park Avenue Thrift.
The Israeli guitarist, singer and songwriter Bat-Or Kalo fronts her eponymous band and also travels and tours the U.S. and Israel solo with a vintage Gibson electric guitar wearing only her last name on her back.
Kalo has performed across the Midwest, including Oklahoma, Missouri, Texas, Arkansas and Kansas, with frequent tour stops in the Northeast and South.
She has also played NYC's famed Bitter End music club, Beale Street in Memphis, Austin's 6th Street, Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Knuckleheads Saloon in Kansas City and beyond.
Joining Kalo is Saunders, who grew up in rural Southwest Oklahoma, learning to sing while doing farm chores and driving a tractor, accompanied only by her Walkman and latest favorite cassette tape.
“People ask me where I learned to sing, and whom I grew up listening to," Saunders said.
"Honest answer — I remember getting Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ album for my 14th birthday. The album went everywhere with me. I copy-catted every sound she made.”
Tickets are $25 each and are limited for this event, due to space. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Nonprofit Center, 114 S. Independence, or on-line at www.atelier339.org. Monchi’s food truck will be on-site.
The admission ticket price includes one free drink. Beer, wine, and soft drinks are available.
