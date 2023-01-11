ENID, Okla. — In a unanimous vote, Enid Public Schools Board of Education on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, named Ja’Nell Huff to fill the vacant Ward 3 pos.
The seat opened when Frank Nelson resigned Nov. 14, 2022, because he moved out of his district. The term ends in 2024.
Huff was nominated by Garfield Elementary School Principal Amanda Rader.
“At first I was surprised, but after I was contacted by Enid school officials, I decided to accept the nomination and go through the process,” Huff said.
Jennifer Henry also was a candidate, while a third person withdrew.
A committee of board members Torry Turnbow, Joe Blackwood and Chad Mantz selected Huff for a vote by the board.
Huff is an Enid native who graduated from Enid High School in 2004. She has an associate’s degree in pre-pharmacy from Northern Oklahoma College and studied at Southwestern Oklahoma State University for two years.
Huff is clinic coordinator at Total Foot and Ankle in Enid for Dr. Scott Shields. She is an active member at Progress Missionary Baptist church.
“I’m excited about being an additional voice for the people in my district,” she said.
Huff has three children, Sundiata, Sumaiya and Sudan, in school at Longfellow Middle School and Garfield.
“My children, and all EPS children, are my motivation for accepting this position with the Enid Board of Education,” Huff said “As Herbert Spencer once said, ‘The great aim of education is not knowledge but action.’”
