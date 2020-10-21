Hospice Circle of Love will host its Fall Book Sale, Friday and Saturday, to raise funds to offset hospice costs for patients and their families.
The book sale, which occurs each spring and fall, will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, in the North Building at Hospice Circle of Love’s Enid office, 314 S. Third.
Thousands of books, donated by members of the community and sorted by hospice volunteers into genres, will be available at the cost of $1 for hardbacks, 50 cents for paperbacks. In addition, small Harlequin-type romance novels sell for $5 a bag. Other items include books on tape, puzzles and games.
“About every category of book imaginable will be available, including mysteries, romance novels, children’s books, non-fiction, biographies, westerns, cookbooks and more,” Julie Nelson, community relations director at Hospice Circle of Love, said. “Participants will be able to load up on their favorites without breaking the bank.”
In a recent interview with the Enid News & Eagle, Nelson said benefits like the book sale help pay for costs not covered by insurance for hospice patients and their families.
"We never charge patients or their families for hospice services," Nelson said. "We have never charged our patients or their families for hospice care, and we don't plan to."
Since opening in 1983, Hospice Circle of Love has donated more than $3.5 million in hospice services not covered by patients' insurance plans or Medicare.
Nelson said Hospice Circle of Love offers non-covered hospice services at no cost to keep the focus on the needs of the patients and their loved ones.
"It's important for us to be there for those in need," Nelson said. "Terminally ill patients and their families count on us to provide spiritual, emotional and physical support, and we want to make sure we're there to provide what they need."
To keep that possible, without out-of-pocket cost for patients and their families, Nelson said Hospice Circle of Love counts on support at its fundraisers.
Participants are encouraged to wear masks and use hand sanitizer before entering the sale. There will be separate entry and exit points.
Hospice Circle of Love helps terminally ill patients live a higher quality of life at the end of life. A team of caregivers visits the patient’s home to provide physical, emotional and spiritual support.
For more information, call Hospice Circle of Love at (580) 234-2273.
