ENID, Okla. — After a two-year delay, renovation and remodeling of Gaslight Theatre kicked off Wednesday evening, Dec. 7, 2022, with a party for donors and supporters of the project
“We are behind because of COVID, but we are ready to get the first part of our renovation started,” capital campaign director Tiffany Harvey said.
The first part of the project is renovation of The Turpin, the black-box theater to the right of the main entrance to Gaslight. The room has been used for cabaret, mic night, Turpin Tunes and smaller productions.
Harvey says the front wall of the room will be moved out a few feet and glass walls will be erected that can be opened for indoor and outdoor seating. New signage is planned, which will add old elements from the Billings Theater.
“It’s very exciting to break ground and show the community we are ready to make this the best theater in Northwest Oklahoma,” said Catina Sundvall, with the capital campaign committee.
“Please be seated,” is the next part of the renovation and will address new seating and the main part of the auditorium.
Steve Nafus was on hand to help start the renovation. His late wife, Merry Lee, who died in 2021, started the seed money for the project.
“We are starting this with a huge heartfelt appreciation for our donors who have supported us in this effort,” Harvey said.
The estimated cost of the renovation is $1 million, and the project is being done by Henson Construction.
