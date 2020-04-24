ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Health Department has started a Facebook Group to "support employers as they reopen" their businesses or have ongoing questions about the issues surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The NWOK Healthy Businesses page is a public group where members can ask specific questions or share ideas concerning the current pandemic, said Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning.
She said the group was established following a meeting with Enid Regional Development Authority and can provide information beyond the current pandemic in regard to safe business practices in Garfield County and Northwest Oklahoma.
The current focus of the group now, however, is the coronavirus COVID-19 as the state begins to re-open businesses that were closed throughout parts of March and April to slow the spread of the virus.
While the new cases continue to be reported daily, state leaders are hopeful the state has enough resources now, in terms of testing and protective equipment, to handle any strong resurgence of the virus.
Jackson said Northwest Oklahoma numbers have remained low and while she expects more positive tests as the area begins to re-open, steps put in place for testing and the dissemination of information, such as through NWOK Healthy Businesses, will keep the cases to a minimum.
"We'll be sharing lots of stuff on there as e make it through this transition," Jackson said.
