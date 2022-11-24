ENID, Okla. — A steady stream of guests made their way down to the basement of the First Baptist Church on Thursday, Nov. 24, for a free Thanksgiving Day meal.
More than 100 volunteers helped serve the holiday meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We’ll have around 200 who come to eat with us and another 400 meals to go,” said Amy Humphrey, the point person for the annual event.
The church, 401 W. Maine, begins planning the meal in October, purchasing food and organizing volunteers. This year organizers bought 33 turkeys.
Bill Ostermaier, head cook for the event, has done it for years.
“It’s what I do, and it helps the church,” he said.
Thirteen-year-old Jessica Clinton volunteered with her youth group. She cleaned tables and passed out food.
“I’ve been coming here with my family since I was born,” she said.
Her father was in the Air Force, and she has a brother who is an Army Ranger in Washington State, a brother who is in the Air Force in Okinawa and a brother who is a pilot stationed at Vance.
Clinton pointed across the room at a girl serving drinks.
“That’s my younger sister,” she said. “This is what my family does to reach people and serve the church.”
In the kitchen were the cranberry ladies, who called themselves a “little saucy and little sweet.”
Jane Waldrum was volunteering her first year, and Kay DeWall has been helping 15-20 years. DeWall has three grandkids and was excited her 4- and 6-year-old were going to come help. The two ladies were having a good time interacting with each other and their guests.
A woman and her teenage daughter were sitting at a table together eating and said they came because they were hungry and it was free.
“We just moved and had lots of expenses, so this is really helping us.”
She said she worked at Oakwood Christian Church, and her daughter was taking media classes at Autry Technology Center.
Tim Luckett was in charge of the takeout area. Volunteers were milling around placing different plastic containers in sacks and boxes.
“I’ve been doing this 10-years-plus,” he said. “This is my Thanksgiving job, and it’s how I help.”
Humphrey said they only ran out of turkey once a few years back.
“We purchased more this year because of inflation. If we have too much, we take it to our Daily Bread,” Humphrey said.
Rebecca Terry was there with her two daughters, son and husband.
“We did Thanksgiving early this year and decided to make helping the church this year a family affair,” Terry said.
